Tom Hanks In Early Talks For The Role Of Geppetto In Disney’s Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’

Disney is continuing its live-action adaptations of it’s greatest movies with Pinocchio, Tom Hanks is in early talks for the role of Geppetto. Disney released a trailer for their live-action version of The Lion King which is now the second most viewed trailer in history.

There is a Netflix Pinocchio project that is also in the works. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is set to write and direct a musical version for the streaming platform.

Hanks also has an Amblin project in the works called Bios. Production could start in February which could conflict Pinocchio’s production start.

Hanks played Mr. Rogers in the newly released biopic, he also starred in The Post and will return as the voice of Woody for Toy Story 4 which will be released next year.

What is your favorite Tom Hanks movie of all-time?