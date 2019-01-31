Tom Hanks Read His Last Line As Woody
Tom Hanks has been the voice of Toy Story’s Woody since the movies began in 1995 and now he’s done his last line as the beloved Disney character.
Yesterday, Hanks shared a picture of him reading his last line as Woody with the caption, “Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind to infinity and beyond.”
Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters in June.
Which film was your favorite and who is your favorite character?

