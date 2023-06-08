Tom Holland’s Last Role “Broke Me” Leading To A Year-Long Break

Tom Holland admits he has to take some time to get over his last role in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. He plays Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Holland said the role (and serving as producer) brought him to a breaking point. “I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

He’s since been sober for one year and four months, and even says it was this series that shaped his views on his own mental health.

