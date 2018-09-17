Tonight – Massillon Hospital Decisions?

Massillon City Council is expected to take some sort of action tonight, ending its proposed deal with Tennessee-based Paramount Matrix to reopen and operate the former Affinity Medical Center… The city announced last week that the deal was off, after reports surfaced that one of its principals is the subject of a fraud investigation, though no charges have been filed… Meantime, Massillon leaders say they are working with another potential partner to restart the now-closed hospital.

Here’s the press release from the city over the weekend:

Issued 9/15/18

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry announced today that as of Friday the City is no longer in discussions with Paramount Matrix Healthcare regarding the purchase or lease of the former Affinity Medical Center. According to Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, “we have been committed from the outset to explore all possibilities that lead to the revitalization of the hospital campus. Paramount Matrix provided us with an aggressive proposal that was taken to Council along

with several other proposals. As Paramount’s proposal continued to be reviewed, it failed to meet the necessary financial and legal obligations that would allow us to move forward.” Because of the nature of these discussions, it is necessary and customary procedure to keep redevelopment projects confidential until they are ready to be presented by City Council for the public record.

Therefore, limited information has been made available to protect the negotiation process which is standard for economic development projects. With the removal of Paramount Matrix, the City is moving forward in discussions with two other

proposals that have been submitted to City Council. Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry announced, “we continue to review all of the options available to the City in our effort to explore all possibilities for providing excellent medical services to the communities in Western Stark County.”

