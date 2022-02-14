      Weather Alert

Tons Of Celebs Vibe To Super Bowl Halftime Show

Feb 14, 2022 @ 8:27am

Although there were football fans at SoFi stadium on Sunday afternoon, it was clear that the celebrities in the house were there for the halftime show which included epic performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

You can watch the full performance HERE.

Fans were surprised with guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak. As West Coast’s finest hit the stage, celebs such as Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Ye, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Lebron James, Cardi B and Offset, and more were in full 90s Hip-Hop mode.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

LeBron shared his thoughts on the 13-minute performance tweeting, “OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!”

Kanye attended the big game with his two children, North and Saint along with Antonio Brown. Blue Ivy was seen getting her picture taken by her father, JAY-Z on the sideline. Justin Bieber was seen rapping along with Eminem as he performed.

Even the players enjoyed it!

What was your favorite halftime moment?

