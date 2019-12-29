Too Many Mistakes Cost Ohio State In Fiesta Bowl Loss To Clemson

Multiple mistakes throughout the game, along with some questionable officiating ended the Buckeyes season in the Fiesta Bowl, as Ohio State lost to Clemson 29-23.
Ohio State Mistakes:
3 field goals instead of 3 touchdowns in the red zone in the first half.
A very costly roughing the punter penalty and 8 total penalties for 77 yards.
Blowing a 16-0 first half lead, by giving up 21 straight points to the Tigers.
2 interceptions thrown by Justin Fields. (Fields had thrown 1 pick all season coming into the game).
2 dropped touchdown passes by J.K. Dobbins.
Poor angles and tackling as O.S.U.’s defense gave up TD’s plays of 67, 53 and 34 yards.
The defense gives up, what turned out to be, a 96 yard game winning touchdown drive with under 3:00 to go in the game on 4 plays in only 1:18 seconds.
Miscommunication on a pass route on the Buckeyes final possession of the game between Justin Fields and Chris Olave that ended the Buckeyes comeback chances with an interception in the end zone.
All these mistakes and Ohio State still almost beat the defending National Champs, but they didn’t and the season is over. So the Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the year, which also happens to be head coach Ryan Day’s first loss as O.S.U.’s head coach.
Clemson improved to 14-0 this year, they have now won 29 in a row overall, and will play LSU for the National Championship in New Orleans on January 13th.
Dabo Swinney’s “Cats” benefited from two very controversial replay calls in the game.
The first was a replay targeting call on the Buckeyes Shaun Wade that not only kept Clemson’s first scoring drive alive, but it also sent Wade to the showers, as he was ejected for the hit.
The second was when replay officials overturned a Buckeyes fumble return for a touchdown in the second half, ruling it as an incomplete pass.
So their own mistakes, and maybe a couple by the officials, was just enough for the defending champs to put an end to Ohio State’s season at 13-1.
The Buckeyes also fall to 0-4 all-time vs Clemson.