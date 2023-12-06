My list of the top 5 modern Christmas songs starts in 1995, as Mariah Carey set the bar impossibly high in 1994 with her release of All I Want For Christmas Is You. Since then, countless modern Christmas songs have been released and most of them have been forgotten. These 5 modern Christmas songs are the exception though and have earned their place in the holiday season. The only rules for inclusion were 1. The song had to be released after Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You. 2. The song had to be an original. No remakes, reinterpretations or covers. 3. I had to like them.

5. Snowman – Sia



Melodic and beautiful with a great video, Snowman by Sia was released in 2017 0n her Every Day is Christmas album. The song is one of the most streamed Christmas songs of 2022 and was also featured in Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

4. Where Are You Christmas? – Faith Hill



Faith Hill has an undeniably powerful voice and she has used it on plenty of Christmas songs. She has covered a ton of Christmas hits and was operating at full power with this original from the live action The Grinch Who Stole Christmas soundtrack in 2000.

3. Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift



It seems pretty on brand that Taylor Swift actually grew up on a Christmas tree farm and it served as an inspiration to this bop from 2019. She also released an old-timey version of the song, but the original is the best in my opinion.

2. Underneath The Tree – Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is known for her holiday spirit and in 2013, she dropped Wrapped In Red with the lead single, Underneath The Tree. Upbeat and filled with joy, Clarkson put forth a classic.

1. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays – NSYNC

Released in 1998, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays has cemented itself as the top modern Christmas song in my opinion and the music video is absolutely a time capsule to the late 90s.