High five from a cute scruffy dog with a big smile! Cream wall background, shallow depth of field. Clever dog, the Bailey lightbox

2018 was a year of many accomplishments, even for animals!

Even “Hero” the Collie set the world record for most tricks performed by a dog within a minute, with 49 different tricks! That’s more than I can even think of!

Fiona the Hippo from Cincinnati zoo even set the record for most likes on Facebook, while April the Giraffe from New York set the record for most followers for a giraffe on twitter, with over 40,000 followers. Can a girl get a shout out?

I can only imagine what 2019 will hold!

