Top Attorney in Stark Prosecutor’s Office on Paid Leave After Arrest
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The head of the appellate division of the Stark County prosecutor’s office is on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday.
This, after the office learned about 37-year-old Lon”Cherie” Billingsley’s arrest at a big box store in the Cleveland area last month.
Prosecutor Kyle Stone’s office in a statement says they will also investigate the matter, saying they have “zero tolerance for blatant disregard to commands given by law officers”.
Billingsley was arrested outside a Mayfield Heights Walmart, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
The Cleveland woman had reportedly argued with an employee over a store item.