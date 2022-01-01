Top News Story from 2021: What Else, Coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Coronavirus”.
From variants to vaccines and masks to mandates, it’s again the top news story for the year gone by, 2021.
Ohio Health Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff reminds us how the year started with such great promise with the vaccines.
But newer variants of the virus have confounded the experts at times,
It left us at year’s end with some of the highest case and hospitalization numbers in the 22-month history of the pandemic.
Dr Vanderhoff has climbed into the governor’s shoes over the last year, delivering regular updates on COVID.
Even though he doesn’t show up on your TV, radio or computer regularly talking about it, Governor Mike DeWine says he remains very concerned about the virus.