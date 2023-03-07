Tori Kelly’s new era starts next Friday with “missin u”

Epic

Have you been “missin” Tori Kelly? Well, she’s been “missin u” too. “Missin u” is the title of the singer’s new single, which will arrive March 17. It’s her first release on her new record label, Epic, and her first original solo song release since 2020.

The song, produced by Jon Bellion, is described as “an ultra-modern take on R&B.” To go along with her new era, Tori has also changed her look: Known for being a blonde, she’s now a brunette.

Tori’s resume includes the RIAA Platinum-certified singles “Hollow” and “Should’ve Been Us,” collaborations with Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, Jacob Collier and Kirk Franklin, voicing a character in the movies Sing and Sing 2, and winning two Grammy Awards in the gospel categories.

