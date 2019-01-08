Tornado Touches Down In Trumbull County

(WHBC) – The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Cortland, in Trumbull County, on Tuesday morning.

The EF-1 twister had speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour and was 75 yards wide.

No injuries were reported, but the tornado took down power lines and some small buildings.

Forecasters say there’s still a chance of severe weather for the rest of the Tuesday in the Canton area.

On Wednesday, we’ll be looking at some snow.

Below is video courtesy of Joshua Lee Nelson, taken immediately after the tornado.