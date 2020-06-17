      Weather Alert

Tortoise Who Saved His Species Retires

Jun 17, 2020 @ 9:54am

A 100-year-old tortoise named Diego is retiring – after fathering enough children to save his entire species. Diego is a giant Galapagos tortoise, a species that had dwindled to just 2 males and 12 females when he was taken into captivity.

Now, after 50 years of breeding, there are more than 2,000 tortoises – nearly 40% of whom were fathered by Diego.  This month, Diego was returned to his native island of Espanola to live out the rest of his days. Has anyone ever been a greater hero just by having lots of sex?  Do you think Diego was ready for retirement, or will he miss all that tortoise-on-tortoise action?

