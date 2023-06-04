Totally Awesome 80s Bundle – Win tix to all five shows
June 4, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1’s “Summer Of Mix” with Belden Village Mall is underway and we’re giving away the GOOD stuff all summer long.
It’s our Totally Awesome 80s Bundle – Where you can win tickets to FIVE hot 80s shows coming to Northeast Ohio this year!
The Cure – Live at Blossom, June 11th
Bryan Adams & Joan Jett – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – June 15th
Madonna – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – August 9th
Duran Duran – Live at Blossom – September 10th
Depeche Mode – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – November 10th
You can win tickets to ALL five shows – Just enter below for your chance to win!