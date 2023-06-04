Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Totally Awesome 80s Bundle – Win tix to all five shows

June 4, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Share

Mix 94-1’s “Summer Of Mix” with Belden Village Mall is underway and we’re giving away the GOOD stuff all summer long.

It’s our Totally Awesome 80s Bundle – Where you can win tickets to FIVE hot 80s shows coming to Northeast Ohio this year!

The Cure – Live at Blossom, June 11th

Bryan Adams & Joan Jett – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – June 15th

Madonna – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – August 9th

Duran Duran – Live at Blossom – September 10th

Depeche Mode – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – November 10th

You can win tickets to ALL five shows – Just enter below for your chance to win!

Popular Posts

1

Stripped Down w/ Brent & Zach of SHINEDOWN
2

Blake Shelton’s Emotional Goodbye On “The Voice”
3

At first NJ tour stop, Taylor Swift premieres “Karma” remix video, brings out Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff
4

Travel Expectations For The Holiday Weekend
5

State-of-the-art British garbage trucks named after Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber