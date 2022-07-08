#TotalRewindLive – Why was it canceled?
Mix 94-1 is sad to report that our “Total Rewind Live” show scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
The show was to feature AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Trevor Penick of O-Town and Massillon-native, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees and some opening acts too, namely country vocalist, Justin Fabus.
Ultimately the show was canceled for a few reasons- namely production and promoter issues. The details would bore you to death, just know Jeff is REALLY sorry this happened.
We’re all really disappointed. A TON of work was put into planning the show. You can hear Jeff’s explanation to get a little more insight on the cancellation.
If you bought “superfan” tickets – Refunds will be processed at the point of purchase. For most, this was EventBrite.
Don’t hesitate to reach out to us with any questions – @Mix941Radio on all the socials.
Now, here’s Jeff.