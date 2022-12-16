Photo: Youtube.com/dunravenpass

Thanks to the magic of the internet, we can tour Downtown Canton in 1986. I’ve lived, worked and played in the Downtown Canton area since I moved here in 2013 and it’s changed a ton in the past 10 years. This video gives us even more perspective on how much things have developed. Downtown Canton is rich with history and it’s cool to see what has changed and what is still the same. Unfortunately, there isn’t a good shot of the Mix 94.1/1480 WHBC Studios, but we see cool shots of other stuff. The historic churches, the library, the Canton Palace Theatre and a strange castle looking building are all highlights. Shout out to whoever decided to roll around with a camcorder to help us tour Downtown Canton in 1986.