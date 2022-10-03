Touring Out Loud: Ed Sheeran unveils slew of North American tour dates

Warner Music Group

Ed Sheeran‘s North American fans woke up to the long-awaited news that he’s finally bringing his Mathematics Tour — stylized as + – = ÷ x Tour — across the pond.

The Grammy winner made the welcome announcement that he’s finally touring the U.S. and Canada on Monday after a nearly 5-year wait. The North American trek commences on May 6 with a pitstop in Arlington, Texas.

There, Ed will trek across the continent for nearly two dozen dates and hit other major cities such as Detroit, Nashville, Minneapolis, Seattle, Toronto and more.

The “Shape of You” hitmaker wraps his tour on September 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ed also unveiled a slew of tour openers, who will assist him on certain dates of his North American trek; all shows will feature two openers. Khalid will open for Ed for a majority of his tour dates but will be unable to perform during his final three performances.

Others opening for Ed include Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.

Tickets for the multi-date tour will go on sale on Ticketmaster next Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time — but there are a few ways fans can get their hands on tickets a little earlier.

First is by registering with Ticketmaster via its #VerifiedFan system now through Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET. That opens the door to an exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. ET that closes the following day at 10 p.m. ET.

American Express card members can also cut the line that Wednesday as part of the company’s American Express’ Member Week.

The Mathematics Tour supports Ed’s latest album Equals (stylized as “=”) that features the hit songs “Shivers” “Bad Habits” and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.