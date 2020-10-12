      Weather Alert

Touring the Remodeled DoubleTree, Set to Open Next Month

Oct 12, 2020 @ 6:26am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton city leaders are taking tours of the former McKinley Grand Hotel on Market Avenue S, reopening next month as a remodeled DoubleTree by Hilton.

The Hall of Fame Village which owns the downtown hotel says you won’t recognize the place when you walk in.

President of Operations Mike Levy says there’s a bar and restaurant to the right of the lobby.

He hints the eatery’s name will have a local flavor.

He says it immediately hits the top of the list of Stark County’s premier hotels.

Images courtesy Hall of Fame Village

They’re planning a second Hilton in the village area.

It will carry the “Tapestry” brand and be named “The Eleven”.

