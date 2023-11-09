Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Tracy Chapman makes history at the Country Music Association Awards

November 8, 2023 11:31PM EST
Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images

At the Country Music Association Awards, which aired live from Nashville on ABC on November 8, Tracy Chapman made history.

Her 1988 song “Fast Car” — turned into a massive country and pop hit this year in a new version by country superstar Luke Combs — was named Song of the Year at the CMAs. That makes Tracy the first Black woman ever to win in this category.

She wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, but she sent a statement, which read, “I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

Luke also won the Single of the Year award for “Fast Car.”

Also on the CMAs, Post Malone made a special appearance, singing with country stars Morgan Wallen and HARDY on a version of the late country star Joe Diffie’s signature song, “Pick Up Man.”

Jelly Roll, who’s been a fixture on both the rock and pop charts recently with his song “Need a Favor,” was named New Artist of the Year at the ceremony.  Also of note: Country star Lainey Wilson was named Entertainer of the Year. She’s the first woman to win what’s considered the CMA’s most prestigious category since Taylor Swift back in 2011.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan co-hosted the telecast with Peyton Manning.

