Tracy Chapman to Perform Massive Hit ‘Fast Car’ With Luke Combs at Grammys

Variety reports that Tracy Chapman will perform “Fast Car” with Luke Combs at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) after years away from the spotlight.

Luke Combs, who had a huge hit with his cover version of “Fast Car” last year, was already announced as a performer on the show.

Chapman’s appearance is surprising because she has only performed for the cameras three times since her last tour in 2009, and she has yet to capitalize on “Fast Car”’s international resurgence.

We’ll be excited to watch!