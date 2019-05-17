TRAFFIC ALERT – Ramps Closing For Repairs

(WHBC) – Road work will force some Canton drivers to take a short detour next week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says beginning Monday night, the ramp from I-77 northbound to U.S. 62 eastbound will be closed until Friday morning, for bridge repairs, as will the ramp from Fulton Road to 62 eastbound.

The detour for I-77 to 62 will be I-77 north to Whipple Avenue NW to Everhard Road NW to I-77 South to 62.

The detour for Fulton Road to 62 will be Fulton Road to 25th Street NW to Cleveland Avenue NW to 62.

ODOT says the work is part of a $5.2 million resurfacing project on U.S. 62 and I-77.

The project is expected to be finished by late September.

Also, beginning on Sunday night, I-77 northbound and southbound from Portage Street to SR 241/Massillon Road will have various nightly lane restrictions for resurfacing.

The work is part of a $4.8 million resurfacing project and is scheduled to be completed in October.