Trailer Drop for Captain Marvel!

Ahhh!!!!! *Takes a deep breath* … AHHH!!!! The first trailer has dropped for next year’s Captain Marvel film! This will be Marvel’s first stand-alone female super hero movie! And can I say, I am PUMPED?! Talk about girl power! Brie Larson plays the titular character of Captain Marvel, who’s alias is Carol Danvers. In the trailer we get to see Danvers with the Starforce, hang out with a younger Nick Fury, and punch an old lady for what seems to be no reason! That last bit aside, I am very excited for this film next year, and hope Marvel will do this character justice!