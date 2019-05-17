Trailer for “Batwoman” Has Been Released

The first trailer for the CW’s version of “Batwoman” starring Ruby Rose has been released.

In the sneak peek, you see Ruby suited up and fighting the bad guys plus the series will delve into her lesbian history and is being called “groundbreaking” by LGBTQ issues writer Trish Bendix.

“Seeing Batwoman in action as a convincingly queer hero is groundbreaking and I’m psyched for the show,” Bendix said about the trailer.

What do you think about the trailer?