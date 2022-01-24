Trailer For New “Tiger King” Inspired Show “Joe vs Carole”
The new Tiger King-inspired drama series, Joe vs Carole, will be on Peacock streaming service in March, that follows the rivalry between Big Cat business owners Carole Baskin and Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel.
It’s a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King starring Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Baskin’s husband Harold Baskin, with Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) taking on the role of Carole. John Cameron Mitchell will play Joe Exotic.