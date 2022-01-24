      Weather Alert

Trailer For New “Tiger King” Inspired Show “Joe vs Carole”

Jan 24, 2022 @ 8:17am

The new Tiger King-inspired drama series, Joe vs Carole, will be on Peacock streaming service in March, that follows the rivalry between Big Cat business owners Carole Baskin and Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel.

It’s a scripted adaptation of the 2020 Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King starring Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Baskin’s husband Harold Baskin, with Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) taking on the role of Carole. John Cameron Mitchell will play Joe Exotic.

Popular Posts
Britney Spears sends Jamie Lynn cease and desist letter, will “no longer be bullied”
You Can Get Paid to Listen to Breakup Songs
Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut Instead
GAYLE says Olivia Rodrigo is “so inspiring…Billie, too!”
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Passes Up “Let It Go” As Highest Charting Disney Hit In 26 Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On