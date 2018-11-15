Trailer for Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” is Here!

As if a live-action “Aladdin” movie wasn’t enough, Disney has now released it’s first full length trailer for their live-action “Dumbo” film.

The film, directed by Tim Burton, will be a remake of the 1941 classic, and it looks like it will take on the same depressing tone of the original.

By the looks of the trailer, it looks like Tim Burton won’t go full Tim Burton and make the film dark like he usually does with his movies.

Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Eva Green star in the live-action “Dumbo” which is scheduled for theaters on March 29,2019.