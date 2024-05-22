Train frontman reacts to the reported death of founding member Charlie Colin: “You’re a legend”

Train frontman Pat Monahan has reacted to the death of the band’s former bass player, Charlie Colin, who, according to multiple reports, has passed away at the age of 58.

Posting a photo of the band’s original lineup — Pat, Charlie, Jimmy Stafford, Rob Hotchkiss and Scott Underwood — Monahan wrote on Instagram, “When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do.”

“His unique bass playing [and] beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond,” Monahan continues. “I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Colin left Train in 2003, following the success of their 1998 self-titled first album; their 2001 album, Drops of Jupiter, with its Grammy-winning title track; and their 2003 album, My Private Nation, which featured “Calling All Angels.” Colin’s departure was prompted by his substance abuse.

In the ensuing years, Colin played with a variety of other acts, including his own bands Painbirds and the Side Deal, as well as Slipknot and Puddle of Mudd.

Monahan is the only original member of Train’s lineup in the current iteration of the band.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.