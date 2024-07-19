Train’s next album may be inspired by Tom Petty, says singer Pat Monahan

Train‘s latest single is a standalone track called “Long Yellow Dress” and they have a concert album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, coming out July 26. But Train singer Pat Monahan says he’s already planning the band’s next album and has an idea of what it might sound like.

According to Michigan’s Macomb Daily, Monahan said he plans to go to Nashville to write the follow-up to 2022’s AM Gold, which had a bit of a yacht rock vibe. This time, he says, “I think we’ll make more of a Tom Petty-ish, Americana kind of a record.” Train has often covered Petty’s hit “Free Falling” in concert.

However, Monahan, who’s the only original member of Train still in the group, says he’s not too worried about following up the success of the band’s past hits, like “Drops of Jupiter,” “Drive By” and “Hey, Soul Sister.”

“I don’t really sweat it anymore,” he tells Macomb Daily. “You reach a certain place in your career where you’ve proved enough to yourself and others and it’s about just about vibing together and doing good work. That’s what’s important to me now.”

Train is currently on tour with REO Speedwagon; both acts agreed that even though they’re from different generations, it’d be, as Monahan says, “fun to mix it up one summer.”

