Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets – Every Friday in October.
October 5, 2022 4:38PM EDT
Every Friday in October – Mix 94-1 is giving away tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve – Live at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
Check out what it looked like last time. Pretty cool!
Each Friday in October – LISTEN for Jesse from Trans-Siberian Orchestra to tell you to text-to-win.
When he does – Text TSO to 330-583-1673. It’s ONLY going to happen Fridays in October, so BE listening.
From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!