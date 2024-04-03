Travis Kelce announces Kelce Jam, reveals what Taylor’s taught him about concerts

Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s involved in a lot of things besides football — for example, he just announced the lineup for his second annual Kelce Jam music festival, scheduled for May 18 in Kansas City, Kansas. With plans to get up onstage at some point during the event, Travis says he’s learned a thing or two about performing live from Taylor Swift.

“Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned,” Travis tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere. She’s the best at what she does for a reason. It’s because she’s so articulate and just very dialed into every single thing that she does. And that’s the beauty of it.”

“I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up,” he continued. Then, reconsidering, he added, “I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.”

As for what he might do onstage, Travis said, “I don’t know about performing. I’m going to leave that up to the professionals, but you’ll see me up there with the mic having some fun and trying to keep the crowd hype, and everybody excited for the next act.”

“But yeah, I can’t help myself, man,” he continued. “Once I got a mic in my hand, you never know what I’ll do.”

The festival will feature headliners Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz, as well as restaurant pop-ups. You can register online at KelceJam.com for presale tickets, which go on sale Friday. Last year’s Kelce Jam, headlined by Rick Ross and MGK, drew 20,000 attendees.

