Travis Kelce Entering His Game Show Host Era
April 17, 2024 12:30PM EDT
Source: YouTube
Travis Kelce is entering his game show host era with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Prime Video. The show will feature adult contestants getting help from a classroom of celebrities to answer 11 elementary school-level questions. The prize is $100,000!
He said he’s “just happy to be on the hosting side of it” and can’t wait to see how the celebrities keep up! No premiere date has been announced just yet.