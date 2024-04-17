Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Travis Kelce Entering His Game Show Host Era

April 17, 2024 12:30PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce is entering his game show host era with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Prime Video. The show will feature adult contestants getting help from a classroom of celebrities to answer 11 elementary school-level questions. The prize is $100,000!

He said he’s “just happy to be on the hosting side of it” and can’t wait to see how the celebrities keep up! No premiere date has been announced just yet.

Popular Posts

1

Stark County Solar Eclipse Update
2

Jelly Roll sued by Philadelphia musician Jellyroll for trademark infringement
3

$2000 for the Mix Moms
4

May the fourth be with her: Dua Lipa to pull double duty on ‘SNL’
5

Billie Eilish previews 14 seconds of ‘﻿HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’﻿ song