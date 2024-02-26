Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Travis Kelce Grabs A Backstage Smooch As Taylor Swift Exits The Stage In Australia

February 26, 2024 11:47AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Because cameras are EVERYWHERE and they know it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a smooch as she exits the stage in Australia following her Eras Tour performance.

He wasn’t the only celeb there…Katy Perry, Rita Ora, her hubby Taika Waititi, and actress Toni Collette were all in the VIP suite!

Mark Hoppus grabbed a pic too, before getting video of him telling Swifties they should have gone to the Blink 182 show also playing Sydney next door!  LOL

She wrapped up four shows with rain!

 

Popular Posts

1

Hear the 1985 real-time radio scan of when we WERE the World
2

Were Participation Trophies Invented In Massillon?
3

Register NOW for Girls on the Run Spring 2024
4

New Kids on the Block sign new record deal, plan first new album in years
5

“Come party with us!” Jelly Roll announces Beautifully Broken tour