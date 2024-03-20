Travis Kelce May Host Reboot Of “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”
March 20, 2024 11:22AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Amazon Prime Video is reportedly kicking around the idea of getting Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to host a celebrity-focused reboot of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? The show, originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy, will now feature celebrity guests instead of children.
Producers may hope to capitalize on Kelce’s connection to Swift to bring in new viewers who may not typically be football fans.