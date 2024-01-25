Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift’s Reaction To His Shirtless Brother

By now, you’ve seen all the memes and the video of a shirtless Jason Kelce going nuts, climbing out of his suite at the Chiefs/Bills game. So what did Taylor Swift think of all that? It was the first time Taylor met Jason and his wife, Kylie. Furthermore, what did KYLIE think of her shirtless husband?

Travis Kelce talked to his brother about all that went down on their “New Heights” podcast and told Jason “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” while Jason revealed Kylie “wasn’t too happy about it to be honest.” To be fair, he warned his wife he was going to do it and she was all, “Jason, don’t you dare!” And he said “I’m not asking permission, I’m doin this.”

Here’s their full podcast: