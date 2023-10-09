Travis Kelce Still “On Top of the World”

Despite Travis Kelce looking a little sad solo on his 34th birthday and the fact Taylor Swift didn’t make the trip to Minneapolis yesterday for the Vikings game against Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce still had great things to say about his new lady. “As all the attention comes…it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world.” He said he’s “learning” how to deal with “paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place,” but says “it comes with it. It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.”

Kelce’s mom talked about all the hoopla Swifties bring on the Got It From My Momma podcast. “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue,” “Every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”