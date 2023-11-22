Travis Kelce thanks Swifties for taking his Christmas song to #1 on iTunes

Travis Kelce is thanking Taylor Swift’s fans for helping his song reach new heights.

On Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the brothers thanked all the Swifties for getting their Christmas song, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” to number one on the iTunes chart.

“We are officially rock stars,” Jason Kelce said.

While acknowledging that their own audience of fans – the 92 percenters – is strong, the eldest Kelce brother had to thank Taylor’s fan base for getting them to the top.

“We owe a big thanks to one group in particular, besides the 92 percenters,” Jason said. “And that’s the Swifties. Cause the Swifties came out.”

“One thousand percent,” Travis agreed.

Jason further explained how the song managed to make it to the top of the iTunes chart.

“I sent out one tweet when it got to eight [on the chart], and I got, like, 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, ‘Oh, you think eight’s good? We’re taking this to number one.’ And they did. It’s a powerful group,” Jason said.

“Thanks, Taylor. Appreciate you. And thank you to the Swifties,” Travis continued.

It also seems as though the couple will be spending this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday apart.

Travis shared that he’ll be spending the day alone this year, saying he’ll “be feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here,” in Kansas City, Missouri, with him.

Taylor, of course, is still in Brazil with The Eras Tour. She’ll perform three shows in São Paulo this weekend.

