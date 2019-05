(WHBC) – Opening arguments are set for Thursday morning in the trial of a former Jackson Township doctor.

The jury was empaneled Tuesday in the Doctor Frank Lazzerini case.

He faces an involuntary manslaughter charge and 263 other counts including Medicaid fraud and drug trafficking.

The doctor gave up his medical license after his office was raided back in 2016 and he was arrested in February of 2018.

He remains jailed on $5 million bond.