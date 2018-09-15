The Cleveland Indians have won the American League’s Central Division for the third consecutive season after defeating the Detroit Tigers Saturday afternoon at Progressive field 15-0.

With an 83-65 record the Tribe becomes MLB’s first team this season to clinch their Division. The Boston Red Sox, who own baseball’s best record, have already clinched a playoff spot, but not the East Division.

It’s the franchises 10th overall Central Division title and their 14th trip to the post-season.

Catch all of the Indians post-season games this October on your home for Tribe baseball in Stark County, News-Talk 1480 WHBC.

The post Tribe Clinches Division, In Playoffs appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.