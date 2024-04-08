Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Trillions of Cicadas Are Coming: What To Know

April 8, 2024 12:13PM EDT
Trillions of cicadas??  Sounds like a horror movie!  But that’s going to be real like in the eastern United States as Brood 13 and Brood 19 will swarm in during a rare double emergence, the first seen in 200 years. Don’t panic as it will only last 6 to 8 weeks, with Illinois being the epicenter.

People who study this sort of thing are super stoked about it, but others are worried about plant damage in their gardens…and NOISE!

