A 33-year-old Canton man will learn his fate tomorrow, after being found guilty of charges in connection with a triple shooting in Canton from March of this year… Willie Daniels II was convicted yesterday of felonious assault and other charges at a jury trial yesterday; he’s to be sentenced tomorrow afternoon… Police say Daniels shot two 17-year-old boys and a 45-year-old woman at an apartment on 15th Street SW; two of the victims suffered serious injuries, but all survived.

The post Triple Shooting Suspect in Court appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.