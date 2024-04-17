Troye Sivan & Charli XCX hitting the road together on the Sweat tour

Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are getting ready to work together again, this time on stage.

The artists, who previously collaborated on such hits as “1999” and “2099,” just announced dates for Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat, an arena tour that launches this fall.

The 21-city trek, with special guest Shygirl, will kick off September 13 in Detroit and wrap October 23 in Seattle, hitting cities like New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco in between.

An artist presale begins Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m.; fans need to register in advance at sweat-tour.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

Charli XCX recently released “Von dutch,” the first single off her upcoming album, BRAT, which is expected sometime this summer. Troye kicks off a European tour in support of his 2023 release, Something to Give Each Other, on May 29 in Portugal.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.