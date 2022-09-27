Truck Weigh Stations Take to Road

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you last week about plans to repurpose the two former I-77 truck weigh stations in northern Tuscarawas County.

They’ll make the northbound station a truck parking area and building a salt dome at the southbound location.

ODOT says much of that weigh station work is now done right on the road by the Motor Carrier Enforcement Unit of the PUCO.

You’ll notice their larger SUVs that look very much like state patrol vehicles.

The Northbound I-77 truck parking area is set to open on October 31st.

You’ll recall the days when tractor trailer rigs would line up at weigh stations, waiting to be checked out.