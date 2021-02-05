Trump Resigns From Screen Actors Guild
Former President Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild, after the union threatened to revoke his membership over the Jan. 6th Capitol riots.
Trump – who starred in The Apprentice and has appeared in many other movies and TV shows – sent a letter to SAG-AFTRA declaring “I no longer wish to be associated with your union”, saying the organization “has done little for its members, and nothing for me”. The guild responded to the letter with their own statement – “Thank you”.
Do you think Trump will return to TV now that he’s out of office? Could he get another reality show?