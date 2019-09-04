‘Truth Hurts’ by Lizzo Is Now #1 On Billboard Hot 100
If like many this summer, you’ve had ‘Cuz I Love You’ on blast in your car, I have great news for you. Lizzo just took a DNA test. Turns out she’s 100% at the top of the charts!
Following her performance at the VMAs, Lizzo’s song, ‘Truth Hurts,’ has achieved the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Topping ‘Señorita,’ by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, she made the leap from spot #3. In addition to this, she took the VMAs by storm with her performance of ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell,’ Beyoncé was caught jamming out to her show, and her lyrics have been embraced as a meme. You can definitely say this is the year of Lizzo, and we are proud of her!
What’s you favorite song from ‘Cuz I Love You?’ Do you crank up the volume when ‘Truth Hurts’ comes on?