TSA Check: Does Your Driver’s License Have a Star On It?

Take a look at your driver’s license, do you see a star on it? Congratulations you will be able to fly after a new law goes into effect on October 1, 2020.

Newer driver’s licenses are equipped with REAL ID, which will make licenses more standard and secure for every state.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske says, “The security requirements of the REAL ID Act will dramatically enhance and improve commercial aviation security.”

Those that don’t have a star on their driver’s license won’t be permitted to fly unless they provide another proof of identification such as a passport, a border ID card, a trusted traveler card or a permanent resident card. You can also update your driver’s licenses before the new law goes into effect.