Top Ten Little Pleasure’s of Life

A new survey, conducted by winemakers JaM Cellars (so let’s take this with a grain of salt), finds that for 65% of people wine is one of life’s best little luxuries, topping such pleasures as being home to watch your favorite TV shows (56%) and a home-cooked meal (55%).

Top Ten Life’s Little Pleasures:

Drinking wine (65%)

Being home to watch my favorite TV shows (56%)

Home-cooked meal (55%)

Going shopping for myself (51%)

Reading a book (51%)

A sweet treat (delicious dessert) (50%)

Date night with my partner (49%)

Happy hour with friends (48%)

Taking a leisurely walk outside (47%)

Putting fresh sheets on my bed (46%)

