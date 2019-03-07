Top Ten Little Pleasure’s of Life

A new survey, conducted by winemakers JaM Cellars (so let’s take this with a grain of salt), finds that for 65% of people wine is one of life’s best little luxuries, topping such pleasures as being home to watch your favorite TV shows (56%) and a home-cooked meal (55%).
Top Ten Life’s Little Pleasures:
Drinking wine (65%)
Being home to watch my favorite TV shows (56%)
Home-cooked meal (55%)
Going shopping for myself (51%)
Reading a book (51%)
A sweet treat (delicious dessert) (50%)
Date night with my partner (49%)
Happy hour with friends (48%)
Taking a leisurely walk outside (47%)
Putting fresh sheets on my bed (46%)
SOURCE: SWNSdigital.com