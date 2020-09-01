Tuesday is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is the first-ever National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.
A federal agency that helps run elections, the Election Assistance Commission, is promoting the day, hoping to encourage people to help out this November 3.
You can make some extra money, and help keep the Democratic process going, by helping with the General Election:
Travis Seacrest with the Stark County Elections Board says some senior citizens are backing away this year because of the virus, but they’re already getting more younger people involved.
Seacrest says if you are interested in working the polls, stop in to the office at 3525 Regent Ave. NE, just off Route 62.
Or call 330-451-7010.