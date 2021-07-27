TUESDAY UPDATE: 1300+ Cases, Most Since Mid-May
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state added the most new daily coronavirus since May 12 on Tuesday.
1317 new cases were added to the count.
The state did not report any anomalies with the numbers.
Stark County had 37 new cases, the most since late May.
23 deaths were added to the statewide count.
And, active hospitalizations are up to 535.
Here are your Tuesday numbers:
Tues July 27
Ohio: 1,123,964 cases (+1317),
20,490 deaths (+23)
Stark: 33,837 cases (+37),
939 deaths (+2)
Across Ohio: 535 active hospitalizations