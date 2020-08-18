TUESDAY UPDATE: 23 New Stark Cases, Ohio Veterans Home Impacted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 23 new cases of coronavirus reported in Stark County on Tuesday, with 861 more cases for the state.
Here are the numbers from ODH:
Ohio: 109,923 cases (+861), 3871 deaths (+39)
Stark: 2046 cases (+23), 145 deaths (+2)
Case at Veterans Home
Governor Mike DeWine revealed Tuesday that the Ohio Veterans Home that had thus far remained free of the virus now has a staffer testing positive.
The veterans facility in Georgetown in Brown County is testing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday, with two residents in quarantine.
Brown County was one of 12 counties in Red Level-3 on the governor’s weekly coronavirus color-coded map.