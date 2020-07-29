Tuesday Update: Fair Restrictions, Easing Up on Child Care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Fair which starts on Wednesday escapes the deadline, but Governor Mike DeWine in his coronavirus update Tuesday said he’ll be issuing an order keeping any fair that starts after Friday as a junior fair only.
That means no grandstand activities, no rides and no games.
That’s about what the Stark County Fair had planned for its exposition starting September 1st.
The governor says he has seen too many images of fairgoers around the state not practicing good COVID safety measures.
He also points to virus numbers coming out of county fairs.
At the same time, the governor is easing up on child care facilities.
The limit on the number of children per room has been taken down.
Mike DeWine says their data shows children and staff in such settings have been more susceptible to community spread, not spread within their buildings.
Those facilities that stick to the current limits can still receive a subsidy.
The Ohio Association of Child Care Providers thanked the governor for the change.