TUESDAY UPDATE: Fewest Number of Cases Since Nov 4, DeWine Says More Vaccine Coming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported the fewest number of coronavirus cases in nearly three months on Tuesday, with 4200 new cases.
151 cases were out of Stark County.
Governor Mike DeWine says some 77,000 doses of both vaccines that had been required to be held back will be available now.
He says that can be added to the 146,000 doses the state is now receiving on average each week.
Here is the Tuesday report:
Tues Jan 26
Ohio: 872,918 cases (+4262),
10,856 deaths (+88)
Stark: 26,247 cases (+151),
445 deaths (+2)